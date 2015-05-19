FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand resolves a capital increase
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 19, 2015 / 6:57 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand resolves a capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 19 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag

* adhoc: demire deutsche mittelstand real estate ag: demire resolves a capital increase against a contribution in kind for the acquisition of logistikpark leipzig gmbh

* Says to increase company’s share capital from authorised Capital One time by a total of eur 2,541,149.00

* adhoc: demire deutsche mittelstand real estate ag: demire resolves a capital increase against a contribution in kind for the acquisition of logistikpark leipzig gmbh

* Says m1 beteiligungs gmbh will hold an interest of 10.25% in demire’s share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.