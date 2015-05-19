BRIEF-Demire Deutsche Mittelstand resolves a capital increase

May 19 (Reuters) - Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag

* adhoc: demire deutsche mittelstand real estate ag: demire resolves a capital increase against a contribution in kind for the acquisition of logistikpark leipzig gmbh

* Says to increase company’s share capital from authorised Capital One time by a total of eur 2,541,149.00

* Says m1 beteiligungs gmbh will hold an interest of 10.25% in demire's share capital