May 20 (Reuters) - Zooplus Ag

* Q1 total sales up 34 pct to 170 million euros (Q1 2014: 126 million euros)

* Q1 pre-tax profit rises 25 pct to 1.6 million euros (Q1 2014: 1.2 million euros)

* Target for total sales increased to at least 725 million euros for 2015, unchanged profit forecast of 8 million-12 million euros for pre-tax profit