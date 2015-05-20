FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Laing Environmental Assets Group to raise 45 mln stg via placing
May 20, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-John Laing Environmental Assets Group to raise 45 mln stg via placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - John Laing Environmental Assets Group Ltd

* Equity raise & placing programme

* Also intends to implement a placing programme of up to 150 million new ordinary shares and/or new C-shares of no par value in capital of company

* Will enable JLEN to free up its credit facility and fund strong pipeline of opportunities available to company from john laing group and third parties

* Possible equity raise targeting £45 million through a placing and offer for subscription of new ordinary shares and a placing programme of up to 150 million new shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

