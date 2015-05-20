FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-First patient included in study combining Diamyd with etanercept
#Healthcare
May 20, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-First patient included in study combining Diamyd with etanercept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Diamyd Medical AB :

* Says announced that first patient has been included in a new study, EDCR, in which diabetes vaccine Diamyd will be combined with two other approved agents, the immunosuppressive drug etanercept and vitamin D, with the aim to evaluate the safety of the combination treatment as well as its impact on the immune system in children and adolescents newly diagnosed with type 1 diabetes

* Says Diamyd has shown an overall 16 pct efficacy (p=0.10) in a European Phase III trial and a good safety profile

* Says data from clinical trials shows that Diamyd activates components that down-regulate immune system as well as components that increase inflammation in type 1 diabetes

* Says EDCR will be conducted at nine pediatric diabetes clinics throughout Sweden

* Says it is an open label study, meaning that all participants will receive active treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

