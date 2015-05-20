FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bank of Georgia's subsidiary acquires 95 pct equity stake in Deka LLC
May 20, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bank of Georgia's subsidiary acquires 95 pct equity stake in Deka LLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Bank Of Georgia Holdings Plc

* BOG healthcare subsidiary acquires a hospital

* Bank Of Georgia’s healthcare subsidiary acquires a hospital in a prime location in Tbilisi

* Acquisition is consistent with company’s previously announced strategy to scale up its healthcare business through targeted acquisitions in Tbilisi

* Bank’s healthcare subsidiary, has signed binding contract to acquire a 95 pct equity interest, subject to relevant regulatory approvals, in Deka LLC

* Acquisition was financed from proceeds of BGH capital raise in December 2014

* Renovation and development of acquired hospital capacity is expected to take about 12 months

* Renovation and development of hospital to be financed through proceeds from stock exchange listing of GHG planned for later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
