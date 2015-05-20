FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lotto24 adjusts customer growth forecast
May 20, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lotto24 adjusts customer growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Lotto24 AG :

* Significant increase in new customer growth leads to a change in forecast

* Instead of a reduced growth, a strong new customer growth approx. at level of previous year (284 thousand) is now expected in FY 2015

* Continues to expect a strong increase in billings by up to 50 pct and a slight year-on-year improvement in gross margin for its fiscal year 2015

* FY 2015 EBIT and net profit continue to be expected to be affected by lower losses than in previous year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

