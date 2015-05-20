FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Joyou says examining whether to file for insolvency
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
May 20, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Joyou says examining whether to file for insolvency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Joyou AG says issues notice of loss pursuant to section 92(1) of the german stock corporation act

* Joyou says it must be assumed that a loss of more than half of registered share capital of company has occurred

* Management to convene meeting of shareholders

* Joyou says management board examining whether to file an application for opening of insolvency proceedings

* Joyou says to postpone publication of financial report Q1

* Loss due to extraordinary writedown on shareholding in Hong Kong Zhongyu Sanitary Technology Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Frankfurt Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.