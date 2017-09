May 21 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG :

* Q1 net profit of 3.4 million Swiss francs ($3.64 million)attributable to shareholders of parent company

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA was 23.2 million Swiss francs (Q1 2014: 9 million Swiss francs)

* In Q1 a 7.2 percent increase in revenue to 74.8 million Swiss francs (Q1 2014: 69.8 million Swiss francs)