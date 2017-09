May 21 (Reuters) - Geratherm Medical AG :

* Q1 EBITDA 929,000 euros, +85.5 pct

* Q1 earnings after taxes 569 thousand euros ($632,557.30) +198.7 pct

* Q1 operating result (EBIT) 719,000 euros, +107.8 pct

* Q1 sales revenues 5.4 million euros +39.1 pct

* Anticipating a positive development of company for next quarters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8995 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)