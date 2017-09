May 21 (Reuters) - Intica Systems AG

* Q1 net profit amounted to 0.16 million euros ($177,904.00) (Q1 2014: 0.24 million euros)

* Outlook for FY 2015 confirmed

* Outlook for FY 2015 confirmed

* Expects group sales in 2015 to be around 44 million euros, with an EBIT margin of around 2.5 pct