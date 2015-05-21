FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Electrocomponents FY pretax profit falls 5 pct
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Computer Hardware
May 21, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Electrocomponents FY pretax profit falls 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Electrocomponents Plc

* Final dividend 6.75 penceper share

* Total dividend 11.75 penceper share

* FY sales 1.27 billion stg

* Final results

* 3 pct group underlying sales growth, with 6% international growth and 2 pct UK decline

* UK contribution reduced by 8 pct (9 million stg) due to revenue and gross margin declines

* Full year dividend per share maintained at 11.75 pence

* In first seven weeks of new financial year group has delivered sales growth of 4 pct

* International business grew by 6 pct and UK declined by 2 pct in first 7 weeks of new financial year

* Final dividend 6.75 penceper share

* Total dividend 11.75 penceper share

* FY sales 1.27 billion stg

* International driven by 10 pct growth in North America and 4pct growth in both Europe and Asia Pacific

* Reported profit before tax decreased by 5 pct benefitting from a 20 million stg pension credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.