BRIEF-Shaftesbury six-month NAV per share jumps
May 21, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shaftesbury six-month NAV per share jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Shaftesbury Plc :

* Interim dividend up 5 percent to 6.825 penceper share

* EPRA earnings increased by 11.2 pct to £17.9 million (six months ended 31.3.2014: £16.1 million)

* EPRA earnings per share increased by 1.6 pct to 6.4p (six months ended 31.3.2014: 6.3p)

* EPRA NAV increased by 8.7 pct over six months to £7.75 per share

* Portfolio valued at £2.86 billion, like-for-like capital value return: +8.0 pct (6 months) and +24.0 pct (12 months)

* EPRA vacancy 2 at 31.3.2015: 2.6 pct of ERV, of which 1.9 pct was under offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

