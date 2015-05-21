BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees coming year growth to be second-half weighted

May 21 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* FY revenue £1,330 million versus £1,391 million year ago

* FY profit before tax £22.1 million stg versus £54.2 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 15.7 pence per share

* Total dividend up 2 percent to 21.7 penceper share

* See coming year results to benefit from growth of cathedral city, ongoing cost savings, completion of project at davidstow

* Sees coming year growth will be second half weighted