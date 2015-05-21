FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees coming year growth to be second-half weighted
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 21, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Dairy Crest sees coming year growth to be second-half weighted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* FY revenue £1,330 million versus £1,391 million year ago

* FY profit before tax £22.1 million stg versus £54.2 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 15.7 pence per share

* Total dividend up 2 percent to 21.7 penceper share

* See coming year results to benefit from growth of cathedral city, ongoing cost savings, completion of project at davidstow

* Sees coming year growth will be second half weighted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.