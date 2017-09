May 21 (Reuters) - Young & Co’s Brewery Plc

* FY revenue rose 7.7 percent to 227 million stg

* Adjusted profit before tax up 17.6 percent to 32.0 million stg

* Final dividend up 6.1 percent to 8.56 penceper share

* Total dividend up 6.1 percent to 16.46 penceper share

* Look forward to this autumn's rugby world cup drawing people into Young's pubs in south west london and beyond - CEO