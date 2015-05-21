FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Phoenix IT Group in advanced talks for offer by Daisy Group
May 21, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Phoenix IT Group in advanced talks for offer by Daisy Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Phoenix IT Group Plc :

* Potential offer by Daisy Group Limited

* Is in advanced discussions, having received an approach from Daisy Group Limited (“Daisy”) and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, regarding a possible recommended cash offer

* Possible recommended cash offer for entire issued and to be issued share capital of company at a price of 160 pence per share

* Confirmed to board of Phoenix that it has completed its due diligence and is well advanced with finalisation of necessary financing arrangements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

