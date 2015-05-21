FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Software
May 21, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-USU Software Q1 adjusted EBIT up 127.7 pct y-o-y to EUR 1,077 thousand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - USU Software AG :

* Consolidated net profit amounted to 929 thousand euros in Q1 of 2015 after a loss of 82 thousand euros in same period of previous year

* Increased its IFRS group-wide sales by 5.7 percent year-on-year to 14,069 thousand euros ($16 million);(Q1 2014: 13,314 thousand euros) in Q1 of 2015

* Adjusted EBIT climbed by 127.7 percent year-on-year in Q1 of 2015 to 1,077 thousand euros (Q1 2014: 473 thousand euros)

* Overall, management board is reiterating its planning of an increase in consolidated sales to between 64 million euros and 68 million euros in fiscal 2015, together with a strong rise in adjusted EBIT to between 8 million euros and 9.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

