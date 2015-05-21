FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 result swings to profit of EUR 0.4 mln
May 21, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Q1 result swings to profit of EUR 0.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Reports on the first quarter of 2015

* Reports a consolidated profit of 0.4 million euros ($0.45 million) for Q1 of 2015; this compares to a loss of 0.3 million euros in Q1 of 2014

* Total assets increased from 43.9 million euros as at Dec. 31 to 94.1 million euros as at March 31, 2015

* Continued strong growth planned for full year 2015

* Revenue in Q1 of 2015 amounted to 0.7 million euros and includes initial rental income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

