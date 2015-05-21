FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Just Eat says 105.4 mln shares on open offer at 425 pence per share
#New Issues News
May 21, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Just Eat says 105.4 mln shares on open offer at 425 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Just Eat Plc

* Completion of bookbuild for placing and open offer

* 105,397,759 new ordinary shares under placing and open offer have been conditionally placed with institutional investors for a price of 425 pence per new ordinary share

* Joint bookrunners completed bookbuild for placing and open offer to finance proposed acquisition of menulog group for a total cash consideration of a$855 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
