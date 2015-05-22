BRIEF-Joyou says insolvency application to be filed

May 22 (Reuters) - Joyou AG :

* Said on Thursday management board decided to file an application for the opening of insolvency proceedings with the competent local court of Hamburg following the existing over-indebtedness of the company

* Said auditors have notified the company that they have revoked the audit opinion for unconsolidated financial statements for FY 2014, as well consolidated financial statements for FY 2014

* Supervisory board has also removed Jianshe Cai and Jilin Cai as members of the Company's management board with immediate effect