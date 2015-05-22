FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Protector Forsikring divests 3,570,661 treasury shares
#Financials
May 22, 2015 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Protector Forsikring divests 3,570,661 treasury shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Protector Forsikring ASA sells 3.57 million shares in Protector

* Has today sold 3,570,661 shares in Protector, representing 4.14 pct of share capital and voting rights in Protector

* Shares were sold by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional and other professional investors

* Shares were sold at a price of 75 Norwegian crowns ($9.97) per share

* Upon completion of transaction, Protector no longer holds any treasury shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.5228 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
