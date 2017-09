May 22 (Reuters) - Aker Asa :

* Says senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date in May 2020 was successfully completed

* Settlement date is expected to be 29 May 2015

* The company has purchased NOK 109.5 million of AKER05 (ISIN NO0010591977) at a price of 102

* DNB Markets, Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities acted as joint lead managers of the bond issue.