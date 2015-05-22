FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-GK Software Q1 sales up about 40 pct at EUR 12.98 mln
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 22, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GK Software Q1 sales up about 40 pct at EUR 12.98 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 22 (Reuters) - GK Software AG :

* Increases sales by about 40 percent in the first quarter of 2015

* Q1 sales increased by 3.65 million euros to 12.98 million euros ($14.32 million) (Q1 2014: 9.33 million euros)

* Q1 loss before interest and taxes amounted to 0.88 million euros (Q1 2014: loss 1.08 million euros)

* Maintains its forecast for 2015 and believes that an increase of sales is probable

* Forecast about profit at end of year is currently not possible Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.