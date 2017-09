May 22 (Reuters) - DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Publishes figures for Q1 2015

* Q1 business volume amounted to 25.2 million euros ($27.80 million)(previous year: 27.5 million euros)

* Q1 consolidated net loss at 1.9 million euros, compared to loss of 2.7 million euros year ago

* Equity capital was negative at -7.3 million euros on March 31, 2015 (Dec. 31, 2014: -5.3 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)