May 26 (Reuters) - Secure Income Reit Plc

* Disposal

* Exchanged contracts for sale of Madame Tussauds property investment to Fubon Life Insurance Company Limited

* Completion of sale is expected in Q3 of 2015

* Sale of madame tussauds freehold investment for £332.5 million