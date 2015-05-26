BRIEF-TrustBuddy says cost reduction program ahead of schedule

May 26 (Reuters) - TrustBuddy AB :

* Says cost reduction program ahead of schedule

* Has already implemented changes that will account for 75 pct of 4 million Swedish crowns($475,618.60) targeted cost reductions that were announced as part of company’s new strategy on May 7

* Says effect in June is expected to have a 2.4 million crowns positive cash flow impact

* Says once fully implemented, cost reduction program is expected to result in a positive cash flow effect of at least 4 million crowns per month

