FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TrustBuddy says cost reduction program ahead of schedule
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TrustBuddy says cost reduction program ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 26 (Reuters) - TrustBuddy AB :

* Says cost reduction program ahead of schedule

* Has already implemented changes that will account for 75 pct of 4 million Swedish crowns($475,618.60) targeted cost reductions that were announced as part of company’s new strategy on May 7

* Says effect in June is expected to have a 2.4 million crowns positive cash flow impact

* Says once fully implemented, cost reduction program is expected to result in a positive cash flow effect of at least 4 million crowns per month

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.4101 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.