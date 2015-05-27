FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Firstextile Q1 revenue up 43 pct to EUR 47.0 mln
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 27, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Firstextile Q1 revenue up 43 pct to EUR 47.0 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Firstextile AG :

* Q1 EBIT of 8.4 million euros ($9.16 million); EBIT margin at 17.8 pct

* Q1 EBIT amounted to 8.4 million euros representing an increase of 51.4 pctyear-on-year (Q1 2014: 5.5 million euros)

* Positive outlook confirmed for full year 2015 due to upcoming launch of new production site

* Strong revenue growth yoy in Q1 2015; 47.0 million euros achieved, up 43 pct

* Net profit increased by 38.9 pct from 4.4 million euros in first three months of 2014 to 6.0 million euros in same period of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.