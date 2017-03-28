FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nokian Tyres names Hille Korhonen as new CEO
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 28, 2017 / 6:45 AM / 5 months ago

Nokian Tyres names Hille Korhonen as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, March 28 (Reuters) - Finnish tyremaker Nokian Tyres on Tuesday appointed Hille Korhonen as the company's new chief executive.

Korhonen, who joins the company in June, currently works as CEO of Finland's national alcoholic beverage retailing monopoly Alko.

She's been member of the Nokian board since 2006.

"We conducted an extensive international recruitment process ... Hille Korhonen brings extensive leadership experience and excellent brand expertise to this position”, Chairman Petteri Wallden said in a statement.

In December the company appointed the head of its Russian operations Andrei Pantioukhov as interim CEO, to replace Ari Lehtoranta, currently chief executive of Caverion. (Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

