FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen says subscription price of new shares 21.50 eur
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 27, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen says subscription price of new shares 21.50 eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Wohnen AG

* Says subscription price per new no-par-value ordinary bearer share at eur 21.50

* Says expects to receive gross proceeds in amount of approximately eur 907 million.

* Says actual gross proceeds are expected to be determined during course of 4 june 2015.

* Says new shares offered to shareholders for subscription at a ratio of 7:1. Subscription period ends on 3 June 2015.

* Says aims to refinance about eur 1.2 billion of its financial liabilities that mature predominantly in 2018 and 2019

* Says aims to reduce pro forma LTV to below 45% and reducing average interest rate to below 2%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.