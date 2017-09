May 28 (Reuters) - Höegh LNG :

* Contemplating issuing unsecured bonds denominated in USD in the Nordic bond market with maturity in June 2020

* The net proceeds from the contemplated bond issue are intended for general corporate purposes

* Danske Bank Markets, DNB Markets, Nordea Markets, Pareto Securities and Swedbank Norway are engaged as joint lead managers for the contemplated bond issue (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)