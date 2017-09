May 28 (Reuters) - Vtion Wireless Technology AG :

* Q1 revenues decreased by 13 percent to 9.5 million euros ($10 million)

* Q1 company’s EBIT decreased by 4 percent to 0.6 million euros

* Guidance for 2015 confirmed with revenues of 37 million euros and an EBIT margin of approximately 6 percent