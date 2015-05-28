FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PDS Biotechnology reports positive phase I results in proprietary HPV-cancer immunotherapy
May 28, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PDS Biotechnology reports positive phase I results in proprietary HPV-cancer immunotherapy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 28 (Reuters) - Netscientific Plc

* PDS Biotechnology reports positive Phase I results

* PDS Biotechnology reports positive Phase I clinical trial results in proprietary HPV-cancer immunotherapy

* Results are first demonstration of PDS Biotechnology’s proprietary synthetic immunotherapy technology, Versamune’s , application in human cancer

* Showing that its lead cancer immunotherapy treatment, PDS0101, has generated strong t-cell responses in pre-cervical cancer

* Now look forward to seeing phase II trials begin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
