BRIEF-PDS Biotechnology reports positive phase I results in proprietary HPV-cancer immunotherapy

May 28 (Reuters) - Netscientific Plc

* PDS Biotechnology reports positive Phase I results

* PDS Biotechnology reports positive Phase I clinical trial results in proprietary HPV-cancer immunotherapy

* Results are first demonstration of PDS Biotechnology’s proprietary synthetic immunotherapy technology, Versamune’s , application in human cancer

* Showing that its lead cancer immunotherapy treatment, PDS0101, has generated strong t-cell responses in pre-cervical cancer

* Now look forward to seeing phase II trials begin