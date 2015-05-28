BRIEF-EMED Mining to raise 64.9 mln stg via share placing, subscription

May 28 (Reuters) - Emed Mining Public Ltd

* Subscription, placing and open offer

* Expected to raise gross proceeds of up to £6.8 million (US$10.0 million) in aggregate for company

* Subscription, placing and open offer to raise approximately £64.9 million (US$95.1 million) at 4.75 pence per share

* Placing is being made by way of a placing of up to 143,684,210 placing shares by Canaccord Genuity and Brandon Hill Capital Limited