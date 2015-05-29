FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fabasoft FY 2014/2015 sales up at EUR 27.6 mln
#IT Services & Consulting
May 29, 2015 / 6:38 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Fabasoft FY 2014/2015 sales up at EUR 27.6 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Fabasoft AG :

* Said on Thursday FY 2014/2015 sales revenue: 27.6 million euros ($30.23 million) (25.0 million euros in the fiscal year 2013/2014)

* FY 2014/2015 EBIT: 3.0 million euros (2.1 million euros in the fiscal year 2013/2014)

* FY 2014/2015 EBITDA: 4.6 million euros (3.7 million euros in the fiscal year 2013/2014)

* Dividend payment of 0.45 euros per share will be proposed for the fiscal year 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
