FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 48.7 mln
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
May 29, 2015 / 6:03 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Isra Vision H1 revenue up 9 pct to EUR 48.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Isra Vision AG :

* H1 EBT grow by 10 pct to 9.1 million euros ($9.96 million)(H1 13/14: 8.3 million euros)

* H1 revenue increase of 9 pct to 48.7 million euros (H1 13/14: 44.8 million euros)

* H1 EBIT also increased to 9.4 million euros (H1 13/14: 8.6 million euros)

* Annual goal in sight: profitable double-digit growth with at least stable margins planned

* Concentrates strategically as well as operationally on implementing planned revenue dimension of 150 million euros in medium term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.