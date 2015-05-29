BRIEF-Haikui Seafood Q1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 31.6 mln euros

May 29 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Q1 revenue increased by 4.5 percent to 31.6 million euros ($34.64 million)

* Q1 EBIT declined by 36.1 percent to 3.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 5.1 million euros)

* Q1 net profit amounted to 2.4 million euros (Q1 2014: 4.1 million euros)

* Cautiously optimistic outlook for 2015

* FY EBIT margin is expected to be in a range between 8 and 10 percent

* Expects revenue in renminbi terms for 2015 to increase by around 5 percent compared to 2014, while revenue in renminbi terms for first half-year 2015 is expected to be lower compared to first half-year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)