FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Haikui Seafood Q1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 31.6 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Haikui Seafood Q1 revenue up 4.5 pct to 31.6 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Haikui Seafood AG :

* Q1 revenue increased by 4.5 percent to 31.6 million euros ($34.64 million)

* Q1 EBIT declined by 36.1 percent to 3.3 million euros (Q1 2014: 5.1 million euros)

* Q1 net profit amounted to 2.4 million euros (Q1 2014: 4.1 million euros)

* Cautiously optimistic outlook for 2015

* FY EBIT margin is expected to be in a range between 8 and 10 percent

* Expects revenue in renminbi terms for 2015 to increase by around 5 percent compared to 2014, while revenue in renminbi terms for first half-year 2015 is expected to be lower compared to first half-year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.