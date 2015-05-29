FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bilia to sell major part of its Danish business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 29, 2015 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bilia to sell major part of its Danish business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) - Bilia

* Bilia sell operation in Denmark

* Bilia has today made agreements with three different buyers to sell the operations of four in Copenhagen

* One facility in Nærum remains of Bilia’s operation in Denmark

* The agreements also include purchase of real estate, why Bilia today has made an agreement to acquire the current real estate from Corem Property Group

* Says effect on result of above purchase and sale are in line with earlier informed calculated total cost of SEK 150 m after tax of shutting down entire operation in Denmark, of which SEK 102 M was charged the result in the first quarter of 2015 Link to press release: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bjorn Rundstrom)

