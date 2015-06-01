FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials establish new lignin operation in Florida
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2015 / 5:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials establish new lignin operation in Florida

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Borregaard ASA :

* Borregaard and Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) entered into a letter of intent regarding establishment of a new lignin operation adjacent to RYAM’s Fernandina Beach pulp mill in Florida

* Expects project will be completed in two phases over 5 years

* New company will be owned 55 percent by Borregaard and 45 percent by RYAM

* Estimate an aggregate $110 million for a capacity of 150,000 metric tonnes dry substance per year

* New operation will benefit from development work in BALI project, and takes priority over a first BALI plant

* Longer term, BALI technology remains a strategic lignin raw material option for Borregaard

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.