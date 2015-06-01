BRIEF-British American Tobacco to acquire TDR for 550 mln euro

June 1 (Reuters) - British American Tobacco Plc

* Acquisition

* British American Tobacco to expand its business in central europe

* British American Tobacco to acquire TDR

* Proposed acquisition is subject to a number of anti-trust approvals and Adris shareholder consent.

* Transaction is expected to complete in Oct. 2015.

* Signed an agreement to acquire TDR D.O.O. and other tobacco and retail assets from Adris Grupa D.D. for a total enterprise value of 550 million euro

* Transaction represents a multiple of approximately 12.5 times (based on tdr’s financial year ending 31 december 2014 ebitda of approximately eur 44 million).

* As part of transaction bat has committed to keeping TDR’s manufacturing facility in Kanfanar, Croatia operational for at least five years following completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: