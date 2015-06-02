FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Finland's Stockmann cuts 100 jobs from support functions
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 2, 2015

BRIEF-Finland's Stockmann cuts 100 jobs from support functions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Stockmann Oyj Abp :

* Says codetermination negotiations in support functions have been concluded, 100 jobs will be reduced

* Says cuts are part of efficiency programme with a target of EUR 50 million in annual cost-savings

* Says expects to attain the full saving target by the end of 2016

* Says significant part of the cost savings will be reached through personnel reductions which may affect up to 420 people in support functions in Finland and Russia during 2015 and 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
