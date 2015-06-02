FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Henderson Group makes 3 acquisitions to expand in Australia
June 2, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Henderson Group makes 3 acquisitions to expand in Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc :

* To acquire 100 pct of Perennial Fixed Interest Partners Pty Ltd (“PFI”) and Perennial Growth Management Pty Ltd (“PGM”) from Ioof Holdings Ltd (“ioof”) and employee-shareholders of each company

* Has increased its ownership of 90 West Asset Management Pty Ltd (“90 West”) from 41 pct to 100 pct

* Two companies have combined assets under management (AUM) of £5.5 billion (A$10.7bn) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

