BRIEF-Henderson Group makes 3 acquisitions to expand in Australia

June 2 (Reuters) - Henderson Group Plc :

* To acquire 100 pct of Perennial Fixed Interest Partners Pty Ltd (“PFI”) and Perennial Growth Management Pty Ltd (“PGM”) from Ioof Holdings Ltd (“ioof”) and employee-shareholders of each company

* Has increased its ownership of 90 West Asset Management Pty Ltd (“90 West”) from 41 pct to 100 pct

* Two companies have combined assets under management (AUM) of £5.5 billion (A$10.7bn)