June 2 (Reuters) - Synergy Health Plc :

* FY adjusted pretax profit rose 6 percent to 58 million stg

* FY revenue 408.8 million stg versus 380.5 million stg year ago

* Acquisitions remain a key part of our strategy

* Will continue to consider targeted bolt-on acquisitions and to evaluate strategic acquisitions to increase shareholder value.