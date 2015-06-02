FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz to acquire further office property in Frankfurt
June 2, 2015 / 7:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz to acquire further office property in Frankfurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - WCM Beteiligungs und Grundbesitz AG :

* Intends to acquire a further office property in Frankfurt am Main and to implement a cash capital increase.

* Planned purchase price approx. 92 million euros ($100.74 million)

* Management board believes that purchase agreement will be concluded by end of June 2015

* Cash capital increase planned of up to 150 million euros to finance four transactions announced since April 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9132 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
