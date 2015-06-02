FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JKX Oil & Gas enters pact for share subscription with employee benefit trust
June 2, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JKX Oil & Gas enters pact for share subscription with employee benefit trust

Reuters Staff

June 2 (Reuters) - Jkx Oil & Gas Plc

* Potential equity placing

* Today entered into an agreement with trustee of JKX Employee Benefit Trust, under company’s existing authority, to enable EBT to subscribe over next twelve months for shares in company

* Subscription would not exceed in total five per cent of company’s existing issued share capital

* Not intention of EBT to increase its overall holding in equity of company beyond what is required for purposes of existing approved employee share schemes

* Purpose is to provide additional liquidity to company and enable ebt to have ability to subscribe for additional shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

