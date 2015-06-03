FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sectra Q4 operating profit drops, order intake jumps
#Healthcare
June 3, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sectra Q4 operating profit drops, order intake jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Sectra’s Year End report 2014/2015:

* Q4 order bookings 369 mln SEK (265)

* Q4 net sales 268 mln SEK (271)

* Q4 operating profit 42 mln SEK (54)

* May-April order bookings increased 67.5% to sek 1,550.4 million (925.7).

* May-April net sales rose 12.6% to sek 961.4 million (853.8

* May-April operating profit rose 17.3% to sek 150.3 million (128.1)

* End report 2014/2015: strong order bookings and favorable earnings

* Says several major long-term customer projects are in installation phase, which is having a particularly adverse impact on cash flow

* Says board has decided to propose to annual general meeting (agm) that SEK 4.50 per share - the same amount as in the preceding year - be distributed to the shareholders through a share redemption program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
