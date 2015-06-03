BRIEF-IT security provider Sophos plans London IPO

June 3 (Reuters) - Sophos Ltd:

* Intention to float on London Stock Exchange

* Is expected that admission will occur in early July 2015

* Expects to raise net primary proceeds of about $100 million

* Immediately following admission, group expects to have a free float of at least 25 pct

* Offer to provide existing shareholders, including Apax Funds, Investcorp Technology, group’s founders, senior management, others opportunity for partial realisation of their investment in Sophos

* JP Morgan Securities Plc, which conducts its UK investment banking activities as JP Morgan Cazenove, and Morgan Stanley & Co International Plc are acting as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners Source text for Eikon: