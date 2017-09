June 3 (Reuters) - Kongsberg Automotive ASA :

* Kongsberg Automotive’s (KA) Driveline business area awarded 24 million euros ($26.78 million) (208 million Norwegian crowns) driveline contract in North America

* Production under contract will start in H2 2017 from Kongsberg Automotive’s facility in Nuevo Laredo Mexico

* Says contract has an estimated total value of 24 million euros over 3 years

