June 3, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Hoist Finance: Offer & Tap Issue of new EUR Bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 3 (Reuters) - Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Hoist Kredit AB (issuer), fully-owned subsidiary of Hoist Finance AB, announces tender offer directed to holders of SEK denominated bonds, issued by issuer on December 10, 2013 and maturing on December 18, 2016

* Says issuer is hereby offering to repurchase all outstanding SEK bonds at a price of 1,022,500 Swedish crowns ($121,474.56) per SEK bond plus accrued and unpaid interest

* Says period for accepting tender offer runs until June 17, 2015

* Says anticipated settlement day for tender offer is June 23, 2015

* Hoist Kredit also plans to issue additional EUR denominated bonds maturing on October 2, 2017

* Tap issue will be offered to investors that have accepted tender offer in an amount not to exceed equivalent amount tendered in SEK bonds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4174 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

