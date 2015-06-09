BRIEF-Members of the executive team to sell part of their stake in OneSavings - bookrunner

June 9 (Reuters) - RBC Europe Ltd

* Proposed placing of onesavings bank shares

* Accelerated bookbuilt offering of existing shares in onesavings bank plc.

* RBC capital markets announces launch of accelerated bookbuilt offering of up to about 5.5 million existing shares in OneSavings Bank

* RBC is acting as sole bookrunner in transaction

* Both ceo and cfo will retain in excess of 50 pct of their holdings post this transaction

* Bookbuilding will commence immediately. It is anticipated that books will close on 10 june 2015

* Onesavings bank will not receive any proceeds from transaction. Source text for Eikon: