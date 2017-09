June 10 (Reuters) - Aevis Holding SA :

* In current business year 2015, AEVIS expects to realise a turnover of approximately 600 million Swiss francs ($645.00 million)

* Q1 2015 turnover of 139.4 million Swiss francs (124.1 million francs during Q1 2014), up by 12.3 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)