BRIEF-Spectrum and Schlumberger commence 2D Multi-Client survey offshore Mexico
June 11, 2015 / 5:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Spectrum and Schlumberger commence 2D Multi-Client survey offshore Mexico

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Spectrum ASA :

* Says Spectrum vessel has arrived in Mexico and started acquisition of their Mexico Gulf of Mexico 2D campaign, in collaboration with Schlumberger

* Says first phase of acquisition program, named “Mexico Campeche-Yucatan 2D Regional” comprises 12,200 km of regional lines from full 44,000 km program

* Says Fast Track products will be available starting in July with final products available in November

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

